GOP Poll Worker Charged With 2 Felonies For Tampering With Voter Equipment

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 20:06 Hits: 5

A witness saw a poll worker insert a USB drive into an electronic poll book after polls closed early last month in the Michigan statewide primary in Gaines Township.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced charges against James Holkeboer, a GOP delegate, for falsifying records under election law, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $1,000 fine, and using a computer to commit a crime, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

Have you ever noticed that whatever Republicans accuse Democrats of doing, they are guilty of doing that same thing? Yeah, so that happened again.

Via the Detroit Free Press:

Holkeboer was an election inspector, or poll worker, at the Gaines Township 8th Precinct, where an individual witnessed Holkeboer place a USB drive into the electronic poll book, according to Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons' office. Poll books are not connected to vote tabulators and contain voter registration data. This data includes personal and confidential information that election workers use to oversee elections at their precincts.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said, "(T)his incident is extremely egregious and incredibly alarming. Not only is it a violation of Michigan law, but it is a violation of public trust and of the oath all election workers are required to take."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/gop-poll-worker-charged-2-felonies