Trump’s Paid Speech And Tour Organizer Can't Pay Its Bills

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 20:10 Hits: 4

It sure seems like the company that organized a lucrative series of post-White House paid speeches for Donald Trump has much in common with the former President. The founder and owner, like the ex-President, has a history of bankruptcy filings and recently sought bankruptcy protection again.

The American Freedom Tour company is struggling to pay its bills, including with vendors, investors, and employees, prompting anger from Trump allies.

Via The Washington Post:

The American Freedom Tour started last October, staging glitzy events around the country that resemble Trump rallies but sell tickets ranging from $55 to more than $4,000. In addition to Trump, the shows featured right-wing celebrities such as Candace Owens and Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as motivational speakers offering personal finance courses. Essentially, it was a place where Trump supporters could buy a chance to see him and other conservative luminaries — or pay more for special access — with the money not going to a political campaign, but a for-profit company and Trump himself. It was founded by Forte, a motivational-speaker promoter with a long trail of bankruptcy filings and business disputes across the country. read more

