Marge Promises To Ban Dems From All Committees If GOP Wins Back The House

Marjorie Taylor Greene told far-right extremist Charlie Kirk that if Republicans win back the House in the midterms they will refuse to put any Democrats at all on Congressional committees.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of all her committee duties when eleven Republicans joined with Democrats to oust her because of her support of violence against Democrats and constant QAnon lunacy.

Real America's Voice Charlie Kirk opined that since Marge lost her committee duties, he would cancel out the entire Democratic party from all Congressional committees.

"We should have them on no committees, and I know this sounds draconian," Charlie Kirk said, without regard to the fascistic nature of his remark.

Kirk claimed that Newt Gingrich agrees with this position, although Newt never said that. Gingrich was upset over the Jan 6 Select Committee and wants an investigation into them instead of Trump and predicted payback if the GOP wins in November.

"We don't have time to listen to AOC's caterwauling. We don't have time for that," Kirk said as if he's a member of Congress.

"They have done nothing but call us semi-fascist, they raid our friends like James O'Keefe and Rudy Giuliani and they raid Trump's home. They hate MAGA Republicans and we have to yield time to Rashida Tlaib," Kirk whined.

