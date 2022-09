Articles

Until yesterday, I never heard of this song. Now it's gone viral, and Iranian women have embraced this Italian antifascist protest song as a rallying cry.

But bury me up in the mountain

O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao,

But bury me up in the mountain

Under the shadow of a beautiful flower

This is the flower of the partisan

O bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao

This is the flower of the partisan

Who died for freedom https://t.co/lDIsUWpYyY — Comrade Sohnhalwa (@Sanaaimuhammad3) September 28, 2022

Some of the lyrics were rewritten by the women:

We wake up from a moonlight night

Someone calls out ‘hey, all humanity’

Either all of us together

Or all of us individually

We will stay awake till tomorrow.

