Tucker Carlson Suggests The United States Committed Terrorism

With reports of sabotage on the Russian Nord Stream pipeline, Tucker Carlson could find only one likely culprit: The United States of America. His specious reasoning for his "argument" is based on the fact that it would hurt the Russian economy and that Joe Biden and the Democrats hate fossil fuels.

Source: The Independent

A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US. Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.

Carlson also countered that it could not have been Russia because -wait for it- Vladimir Putin might be evil, but he's not stupid.

“If you are Vladimir Putin you would have to be a suicidal moron to blow up your own energy pipeline—that’s one thing you would never do...Natural gas pipelines are the main source of your power and wealth. And most critically, your leverage over other countries.” read more

