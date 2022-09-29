Poor Trump-Backed Tudor Dixon's Campaign Is Broke

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 15:03 Hits: 0

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has been left out to dry as Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Democratic allies pummel her in ad spending. Sure, former President Donald Trump, who got into office with zero political experience, is scheduled to headline a Saturday rally for Dixon, who also has zero political experience. And Don Jr. campaigned for Dixon this week, but the speech felt like a cocaine-fueled air of grievances.

NBC News reports:

National Republicans have largely abandoned Dixon, leaving her to fend for herself in a state that was supposed to be one of the party's top targets in 2022.

...

...Whitmer and the Democratic groups supporting her re-election are crushing Dixon and the GOP in ad spending, $16.5 million to $924,000 through Wednesday, according to AdImpact, an ad-tracking firm.

That gap could widen between now and Election Day. Through Nov. 8, Whitmer and the Democrats have reserved $24 million in ads for the Michigan governor's race. Republicans have reserved nearly $4 million — most of it from the Republican Governors Association, which is prioritizing other states even after its co-chairs cheered Dixon's nomination and said they "couldn't be more excited" to support her in the general election.

