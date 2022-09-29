Major Papers Provide Cover For GOP On Social Security, Medicare

Articles

[Above, March 2022, Rick Scott and Mitt Romney definitely suggest cuts to Social Security and Medicare in a hearing with Biden's Budget Director, Shalanda Young. -- eds.]

The major newspapers are at it again, pooh-poohing Democrats’ warnings about what Republicans plan to do when and if they gain the power to do it. Once upon a time, that journalistic sneering was aimed at Democrats warning that Republicans would overturn Roe v. Wade and ban abortion if they got the chance. Now it’s about Social Security and Medicare.

