The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Major Papers Provide Cover For GOP On Social Security, Medicare

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Major Papers Provide Cover For GOP On Social Security, Medicare

[Above, March 2022, Rick Scott and Mitt Romney definitely suggest cuts to Social Security and Medicare in a hearing with Biden's Budget Director, Shalanda Young. -- eds.]

The major newspapers are at it again, pooh-poohing Democrats’ warnings about what Republicans plan to do when and if they gain the power to do it. Once upon a time, that journalistic sneering was aimed at Democrats warning that Republicans would overturn Roe v. Wade and ban abortion if they got the chance. Now it’s about Social Security and Medicare.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/major-papers-provide-cover-gop-social

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version