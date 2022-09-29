The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Michael Flynn: GOP Governors Will Declare War

During a rally in Arizona for election denier and Secretary of State candidate (guess which party) Mark Finchum, extreme far-right zealot Michael Flynn predicted that some (Republican, obviously) governors will declare war.

The disgraced former National Security Advisor for Trump, who said Trump should have declared martial law after he lost the 2020 presidential election, is continuing his brand of QAnon lunacy.

Speaking at an event for Mark Finchem, Flynn attacked the federal government by claiming 90% of all agencies must be eliminated. Then made this outrageous claim:

"States, states rights!," Flynn said. "Did you know that a governor can declare war? A governor can declare war, Okay? and we’re gonna probably see that,” Flynn said.

Flynn is calling for a civil war in no uncertain terms.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/michael-flynn-opines-governors-will

