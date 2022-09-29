Marge Served With Divorce Papers

Articles

Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband filed for divorce papers on Wednesday, September 28 citing their marriage as irretrievably broken.

Perry Greene has been married to Marge for 27 years and says they have been separated for some time.

Marge's response from her representatives has been to say the divorce is a "private and personal matter."

This is an interesting nugget

Perry Greene also asked that the divorce be filed under seal, saying that "the record will contain sensitive personal and financial information, the public disclosure of which would negatively impact the parties' privacy interests," without specifying further.

Why would a Congressperson's finances be confidential?

The internet exploded with rumors like she's hooking up with Matt Gaetz, but I have someone I think would be in the market for a chance to date Rep. Greene.

I wrote this back in February of 2021.

During Monday's Greg Kelly Show on Newsmax, the uber Trump sycophant interviewed Marjorie Taylor Greene in an effort to whitewash her entire insane history. read more

