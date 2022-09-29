Twitter Reacts To Ginni Thomas Meeting Jan 6 Panel

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022

Conservative activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared on Thursday before the House Jan. 6 committee in a closed-door session. Thomas has acknowledged she attended the Jan. 6 Trump rally that turned violent, and her little hands are all over the attempts to overthrow the 2020 election. There are even emails to confirm that.

Thomas didn't answer any of CNN's Annie Grayer's questions, but she just smiled and kept walking while being flanked by what could be attorneys or security. People were not amused by her condescending appearance.

Am I the only person who wants to see that smug traitorous smile wiped off Ginni Thomas's face? https://t.co/NiJSDickBf — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 29, 2022

