Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 20:26 Hits: 4

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Desire La-Marr Murphy, founder and CEO of Murphy's Giving Market in the Philly area, about Biden's goal for ending hunger in America.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/28/1125747333/at-white-house-conference-on-hunger-is-a-woman-whos-doing-the-work-in-her-commun