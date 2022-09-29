Trump Wants To Lead A Group To Mediate Talks Between Ukraine And Russia

Articles

Former President Donald Trump launched a morning rant about the unexplained leaks affecting the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which bring natural gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea. Sabotage can't be ruled out, and Moscow is being scrutinized as the culprit.

Even though we fired Trump, he wants to lead a group to mediate talks between Ukraine and Russia. I know; I'm laughing, too, because Trump is the guy that tried to extort Ukraine to get dirt on his rival, Joe Biden. Trump took to his failing platform Truth Social to propose the idea.

Everyone is talking about the hurricane, but what about me?

Everyone is talking about the big hurricane barreling into Florida, as they should be, but perhaps a far more important event in the longer term was the announcement that the Nord Stream I & II Pipelines out of Russia (which I brought to the World's attention as President when I explained how crippling reliance on it could be for Germany and other parts of Europe. Everybody laughed at the time, but they are not laughing anymore!) has been SABOTAGED. This could lead to major escalation, or War!

And now, he thinks he's an advice columnist:

