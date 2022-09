Articles

Shirley Serban usually does sweet, comical and innocent parodies of songs. So it took me by surprise when she showed that she's got another side to her. I would say that this Beatles parody should be the official theme song of Mar A Lago. Also, I sure hope that she didn't ruin the Beatles for me. Pure Hell would be hearing such classical music sung in Trump's voice.

