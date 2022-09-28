People Want Answers After Pic Surfaces Of DeSantis Appointee In KKK Robe

Articles

Don't you hate when an old photo of you in a KKK robe resurfaces? Oh, that's never happened to you? Well, it did to DeSantis-appointed Jeffery Moore, a Havana resident and former Department of Revenue employee. Moore abruptly resigned from his post in Florida's only predominantly Black county after the photo began quickly circulating.

Gadsden County religious leaders would like answers, but Moore quietly resigned in a letter and hasn't addressed the situation. DeSantis hasn't said a word, either.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports:

Moore, the only Republican on the five-member board, also ended his campaign for the District 2 race, which was to be decided in the Nov. 8 general election. Tracey Stallworth, a pastor who lives in Moore's district, said the photo "appears to be him, but we're going to formally ask for the truth. We deserve that." The local clergy will hold a press conference in front of the Gadsden County Courthouse, 10 E. Jefferson St., at 11 a.m. Wednesday to ask Moore and DeSantis to own up to the photo or deny it. read more

