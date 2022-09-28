The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hurricane Ian To Strike Fort Myers As Category 4 Monster Storm

Here's what Hurricane Ian is up to this morning, as Bill Karins explained on Morning Joe.

"Yesterday the hurricane battered western Cuba, knocking out the island's electrical grid, causing a nation-wide blackout. Officials say two people were killed there. Straight to meteorologist Bill Karins with a look at this storm, Bill, where is it now and where is it headed?" Willie Geist asked.

"Southwest Florida, to be exact. Almost certain this will end up being one of our costliest hurricane disasters, even just weather disasters in our country's history," Karins said.

"Some estimates put this at about $10 billion, even $20 billion worth of damage. That's not the important thing today. The important thing today, save as many lives as possible. The goal of all emergency managers and all meteorologists. Get as many people as possible out of harm's way. After it's done, we'll figure out how to repair and get power back on in weeks ahead. Category 4. strong as it gets. We don't even get many Category 4 landfalls in this country but that's going to happen this afternoon and happen somewhere close to Fort Myers. 18 years ago, Hurricane Charlie made landfall, Category 4, exact same location. Unbelievable for the people that lived through that and they're going to do it again.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/hurricane-ian-will-strike-ft-meyers

