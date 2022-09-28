Gavin Newsom Urges Democrats To Push Hard Against Republicans

Articles

You know, I'm so used to simply reading about Gavin Newsom that I forget how compelling a political force he is on TV. Last night's interview with Alex Wagner was masterful.

They talked about his putting up billboards and taking the fight directly to Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis.

"I mean, there's no doubt that states are on the front line of the rights -- period, full stop. This Supreme Court has now made it crystal clear. -- we focused ourselves more distinctly and that -- we can argue, what are we doing in the conference on immigration reform, or on other issues, I'm not going to deny this stuff, the substantive challenges our party has as well, addressing those tough and pressing issues. It's not just the messaging problem, but one that has persisted in our party for years and years," he said.

"Eight of the top ten states of the highest murder rates, all Republican states. How do Democrats not know that? In fact, it's really eight out of ten. Georgia went for Biden because -- it's a clearly a Republican state, arrest, day eight out of ten. and you're losing that message? Crime is higher, as well as Texas here for the average citizen in Texas. It's higher, crime is higher than in the state of California. 67% higher gun death rate in Texas. Why don't we push back?"

Newsom said he was "optimistic" about our ability to turn it around.

