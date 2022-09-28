FINALLY: Fetterman Fights Back On Oz Attack Ads

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 12:50 Hits: 4

If you live in Pennsylvania, you've been barraged by the wave of Oz ads, relentlessly slamming John Fetterman as a lawless hippie who's soft on crime, and wondered when Fetterman was going to fight back. Well, Fetterman finally has a TV ad fighting back, with suburban Philadelphia sheriff defending decisions he made as head of the state’s board of pardons. Via HuffPost:

The 30-second TV spot features Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny and is designed to rebut charges from Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, that Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, endangered Pennsylvanians by going easy on convicted criminals.

“Here’s the truth: John gave a second chance to those who deserved it ― nonviolent offenders, marijuana users,” a uniformed Kilkenny says directly to the camera. “He voted with law enforcement experts nearly 90% of the time. He reunited families and protected our freedom ― and he saved taxpayer money.”

“John Fetterman has the courage to do what’s right,” added Kilkenny, who also introduces himself as a military veteran. “Dr. Oz doesn’t know a thing about crime. He only knows how to help himself.”