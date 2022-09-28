(Parody) KremlinTV Host Astonished To Learn He's Just Been Drafted

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 14:08 Hits: 6

The Twitter user RealSubtitles ("We do our part, one meme at the time") scored a real hit with millions of views for this parody translation. Think all those Hitler "Downfall" parodies and you get the picture.

Source: Newsweek

Vladimir Solovyov, Russian state television host and staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, appeared to be complaining on his show about being drafted into the Russian army.

Solovyov, the host of the Russian State TV show Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, is one of the most prominent public figures in the country and has previously called for mass mobilization amid the Russian army's failures in Ukraine.

...

A clip of the host's speech, with an English translation in subtitles, was retweeted on Twitter by Rick Wilson, the Lincoln Project co-founder, with a caption: "Oh. MY. GOD. Magic."