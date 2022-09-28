The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mississippi Scandal Just Got Worse For Former GOP Gov

The welfare scandal in Mississippi just got worse for a former Mississippi Governor. Instead of needy families in the poorest state in the U.S. getting the funds they need, some of it went to multimillionaire Brett Favre through the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Via Mississippi Today:

A former professional wrestler and defendant in the Mississippi welfare scandal is alleging that he personally witnessed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant instruct an appointee to cut welfare funding to a nonprofit because its director supported Democrat Jim Hood in the 2019 governor’s race.

The allegation that Bryant leveraged his control of welfare spending to punish a political opponent comes in a two-year-old federal court filing released Friday after Mississippi Today successfully motioned to unseal the case.

The account echoes a similar allegation Mississippi Today published just over a week ago that the same nonprofit was forced to fire Hood’s wife in order to keep receiving welfare grant funding.

Former WWE wrestler Ted “Teddy” DiBiase Jr. had received millions of federal welfare dollars to conduct various anti-poverty services for two private nonprofits when suddenly, the state allegedly pulled the program.

