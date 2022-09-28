The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Comes To The Aid Of Floridians Without Fanfare

Three days ago on September 24th, President Biden authorized FEMA and all federal assistance to the state of Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches.

Many people may not have been aware of that, since Biden didn't force DeSantis to grovel at his feet and beg for federal assistance as the former guy did to his political rivals.

While speaking directly on the great work the Democratic Congress and the Biden administration did on healthcare and prescription drugs, Biden spent a few minutes discussing Florida.

"My administration is on alert and in action to help the people of Florida. I have approved Florida's request for emergency response assistance immediately upon receiving it from the governor. And I directed my team to surge federal assistance there before the storm hit." Biden said. "Whatever they need, I mean this sincerely. whatever they need, contact me directly."

That's how a US president acts in the face of any disaster to another state. No Florida officials glorifying his every word.

In fact, Gov. DeSantis hasn't made any public remarks that I've found thanking the Biden administration for their quick and powerful response to help the state of Florida.

Being gracious is not a trait one can ascribe to DeSantis.

