Judge In Jan 6 Case Smacks Down MAGA Excuses

Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Kyle Young to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a police officer on January 6.

And she didn't sugarcoat it for the Marjorie Taylor Greene types who claim this is political persecution.

“You were not prosecuted for being a Trump supporter,” Jackson explained to Young.

“You were not arrested or charged, and you will not be sentenced, for exercising your First Amendment rights.

You are not a political prisoner. ...

You were trying to stop the singular thing that makes America America, the peaceful transfer of power.

That’s what ‘Stop the Steal’ meant.”

MAGA Republicans try propaganda wars to weasel out of accountability for their actions on January 6. They learned it from their so-called president. It doesn't work in Federal Court.

