'Character Building': Lara Trump Posts Video Of Young Son Crying In Storm

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 15:45 Hits: 6

Former First Daughter-In-Law and Fox News bobblehead Lara Trump posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead ???? stay safe, everyone!"

The clip shows Trump's young son in a motorized toy driving in the storm, crying while his mother is laughing at him. She is devaluing her son in front of the world. I think the young boy's name is Luke, and this certainly looks like child abuse. "Oh my God, Luke!" she says while laughing.

Lara Trump and son during the storm, in what she calls a “character building” exercise. pic.twitter.com/gHaBChXBX2 — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) September 28, 2022

This reminded me of a clip of Lara in 2021 that she posted on Twitter. She's drinking wine with a smirk on her face while ignoring her sobbing child.

