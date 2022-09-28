'Character Building': Lara Trump Posts Video Of Young Son Crying In Storm

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Former First Daughter-In-Law and Fox News bobblehead Lara Trump posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead ???? stay safe, everyone!"
The clip shows Trump's young son in a motorized toy driving in the storm, crying while his mother is laughing at him. She is devaluing her son in front of the world. I think the young boy's name is Luke, and this certainly looks like child abuse. "Oh my God, Luke!" she says while laughing.
This reminded me of a clip of Lara in 2021 that she posted on Twitter. She's drinking wine with a smirk on her face while ignoring her sobbing child.
