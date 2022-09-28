The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Herschel Walker Defines 'What A Woman Is' At Campaign Event

At a campaign event in Georgia, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker defined "woman" as a person created "from the rib of a man."
While speaking to a crowd in Cherokee County, Walker focused on transgender athletes in women's sports.

"Men shouldn't be in women's sports," the candidate said. "That's easy to know."

"I'm fixing to answer the question that has been asked and y'all seen it," he continued. "I know what a woman is. It's written in the Bible. She's from the rib of a man."

Walker added: "There's man and there's woman. That's it. There ain't another. So quit trying to create them."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/herschel-walker-defines-what-woman

