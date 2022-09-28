DEA To Fox News: 'Halloween Fentanyl' Is Not A Thing

Articles

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told Fox News that rainbow fentanyl pills are not being targeted at children or as faux Halloween candy.

Why would the top DEA official have to even comment on this ludicrous proposition? Fox News has been trying to undermine the Biden administration over immigration by scaring parents.

It's all about winning the midterms by opening up a new front on the 'war on drugs' meme.

Revving up the fear meter for your kids has been a prime directive from Fox News and has been their single purpose in 2022.

They take one incident and blow it into epic proportions.

Here's Ronna McDaniel.

"We're coming into Halloween. Every mom in this country right now is worried, what if this gets into my kid's Halloween basket?" McDaniel exclaimed.

Here's Rep. Kevin McCarthy screaming as Halloween approaches that kids are ODing in schools because these pills are being handed out like candy.



"We will secure our borders so your kids won't have to fear whether they're buying fentanyl and are gonna OD," he said.

Elect Republicans and we will win the war on drugs.

Enter America's Newsroom on Fox News, who hosted Anne Milgram.

