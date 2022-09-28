Tucker Blasts GOP's Empty 'Commitment To America' Agenda

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 16:48 Hits: 4

Fox News host Tucker Carlson made fun of House Republicans' 'Commitment to America,' a stupid attempt to "rebrand" released before the midterms.

Tucker, yes, THAT Tucker, noted that there's "nothing real in it."

Ouch, Kevin McCarthy! You mean even Carlson sees your campaign as nothing more than some slogans lacking an actual political agenda?

A few days ago, Tucker Carlson was celebrating the election of Giorgia Meloni, the far-right candidate that looks to be the new prime minister of Italy.

Carlson praised her beliefs that align with his: the great replacement theory of Italians, white nationalism, and emulating the reign of Orbán in Hungary.

Carlson parroted Meloni's words and claimed Democrats are poisoning the country.

"[Meloni] is saying it out loud,' Carlson said.

"Contrast that with what's happening in the US. House Republicans just spelled out what they’re running on. It’s a document called the ‘Commitment to America.’ It’s fine. Probably not much in it that you disagree with. Have you heard of it?" he mocked.



"No, you probably haven’t! You probably haven’t read it. Nobody really cares. Why? Because there’s nothing real in it," Carlson said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/tucker-carlson-blasts-gops-empty