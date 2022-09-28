Prosecutors Release Video Of Mob Using Massive Trump Sign To Batter Police

Articles

Prosecutors just released more body camera video footage showing the violent mob of Trump supporters using a massive Trump banner as a weapon to batter police officers at the U.S. Capitol.

The video was released in connection with 72-year-old Howard Richardson, described as a "pissed off" Donald Trump fan. The Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday for assaulting law enforcement officers with the enormous Trump flag and joined a mob that was using a massive Trump billboard as a battering ram when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, NBC News reports.

"Richardson also wrongly insisted that he carried a 'Back the Blue' flag on January 6 and not a Trump flag," the government said, adding (misspelling "unfazed"), according to the outlet: "Apparently unphased by the irony of using a pro-police symbol to attack a police officer, Richardson made this assertion even though the video footage clearly shows his flag is a blue and red 'Trump' flag."

