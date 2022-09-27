The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Come To Our Politics Podcast Live Show!

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

FiveThirtyEight Podcasts

Come To Our Politics Podcast Live Show!

By Chadwick Matlin

Sep. 27, 2022, at 11:55 AM

538-Live-Pod-4Ã&#151;3

After a couple of years stuck inside our makeshift home studios, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is finally going back on the road. We’ll be in Washington, D.C., for a live show on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Nate Silver will be there! Galen Druke will be there! Nathaniel Rakich will be there! Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux will be there! Will you be there?

Topics will include the latest odds for Democrats and Republicans headed into the midterms, how the current political environment has upended expectations, why this year’s election could be historic and much more. 

The live podcast show will take place at Sixth & I at 7 p.m. Eastern. In-person and virtual tickets are available. For tickets and more information, check out Sixth & I’s events page. Hope to see you there!

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/come-to-our-politics-podcast-live-show/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version