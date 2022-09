Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 20:49 Hits: 3

Japan held a rare state funeral for ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. It could impact on the country's administration, as it grapples with political and economic challenges.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/27/1125442570/how-ex-prime-minister-shinzo-abes-funeral-may-impact-japans-current-administrati