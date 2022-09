Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 20:56 Hits: 3

For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda: ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/27/1125442636/president-biden-has-set-an-ambitious-goal-of-ending-hunger-in-america-by-2030