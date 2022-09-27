Russian Conscripts With No Training Dumped On The Frontlines

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 22:30 Hits: 4

You almost have to feel sorry for these poor bastards. Dumped in the woods of Ukraine with only their assault rifles, no food or water, and no other supplies. They're just waiting for Ukrainians to find them and kill them.

Source: Daily Mail

Russian conscripts with no training have already been thrown on to the frontlines in Ukraine, Kyiv's generals have said.

Drafted civilians are being used to plug holes in Russian units that have been mauled in more-than seven months of fighting, the Ukrainian general staff said, which will badly affect their morale, 'psychological state' and combat performance.

Meanwhile, British intelligence said none of the tens of thousands of conscripts called up so far are likely to receive good training, as most of Russia's instructors have been sent away to fight.

'Drafted troops will deploy to the front line with minimal relevant preparation [and] are likely to suffer a high attrition rate', the Ministry of Defence said.