Dems Fight Back For State Legislatures

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 22:50 Hits: 2

“Is our Democrats Learning?”

"A Democratic-aligned group is investing nearly $60 million in state legislative races in five states, a significant sum in an often overlooked political arena where Democrats have struggled for decades."

The group, the States Project, will work to flip a single seat in the Arizona state Senate that could swing it to Democratic control. They're also focusing on state legislative races in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maine, and Nevada.

This is a baby step, but one that is needed. $60M Ameros might not seem like much, but millions of bucks for a state district race could be decisive. And here’s the way to think about why this is important: a red state legislature could pass a resolution that a presidential election is only advisory, and the legislature —NOT the voters— picks the presidential electors. So I think you can see what The States Project is trying to do.

Next year, the Supreme Court could give the legislative bodies yet more power if it endorses a theory, often called independent state legislature doctrine, that would give state legislatures nearly unchecked authority over elections. Left-leaning groups like the States Project argue that state legislative contests this year in several key battlegrounds could have an outsize impact on future elections. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/dems-fight-back-state-legislatures