Twitter Suspends Satirical Account For Doctored Video

You sort of have to wonder about Twitter sometimes. They keep suspending this user who produces deep fake videos for producing deep fake videos, thus Twitter says violating their terms of service. I've lost count how many times @PaulLahticks and all the variations on that username have been suspended. But since nothing goes away on the Internet, here is the video that you can no longer find on the internet - unless you really want to find it.

Daily Dot

A Twitter account known for sharing satirical videos was suspended Monday after posting a manipulated video featuring former President Donald Trump and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

The account, run by a user named Paul Lahticks, is said to show Sinema enthusiastically introducing Trump during a recent rally.

“BREAKING: After Krysten Sinema joined forces with Mitch McConnell for a speech on bipartisanship in Louisville today, Krysten Sinema introduces Donald Trump,” read the now-deleted tweet.

Sinema has garnered widespread attention for regularly going against her party’s agenda. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Sinema “the most effective first-term senator” he’s ever seen ahead of her speech Monday at the McConnell Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

“She’s what we lack in the Democratic Party today: a real moderate and a dealmaker,” McConnell said.

