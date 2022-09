Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 12:15 Hits: 4

Meta says it has disrupted a large Russian network of fake accounts pushing a pro-Kremlin view of the war in Ukraine and a separate Chinese campaign targeting the U.S. midterm elections.

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/27/1125217316/facebook-takes-down-russian-network-impersonating-european-news-outlets