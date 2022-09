Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 13:57 Hits: 4

The stopgap bill keeps federal agencies funded at current levels through mid-December. But a fight over reforming the permitting process for energy projects is bumping against a Friday deadline.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/27/1125108624/government-funding-bill-shutdown-continuing-resolution