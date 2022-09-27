Are Tory MPs Tipping Off Hedgefunders Or Tanking The Economy On Purpose?

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 10:44 Hits: 4

The question posed in the TikTok above by supertankskiii seems to be answered instead of either/or but by both. You have a singularly inept UK government doing everything it can in the past twelve years to help their benefactors, while also pushing for singularly stupid ideas which hurt the working class.

Source: Market Watch

Hedge funds in the City of London made huge profits by betting against the U.K. pound ahead of the country’s mini fiscal budget last week, according to a report by The Sunday Times.

The newspaper cited a source who was at a dinner with hedge fund managers last week, who said they were all allegedly shorting the pound.

One of the hedge funds mentioned was Crispin Odey’s London-based Odey Asset Management, whose main fund is reportedly up by 145% this year from shorting U.K. government bonds, according to Reuters sources. A source from Odey declined to comment to MarketWatch.

