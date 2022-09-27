Speaker Vos, The January 6 Commission Is On Line One

Articles

The January 6th Committee had issued a subpoena for Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos. The committee wants to speak to Vos regarding a conversation he had with TFG this past summer when the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that drop boxes were illegal. TFG wanted Vos to overturn the election based on this decision, even though the Court had made it quite clear that their decision would not change the results of the 2020 election.

Vos immediately filed a lawsuit to block the subpoena. He stated that because the commission wanted him to give a deposition on Monday, it was too much to ask on such a short notice. It can be admitted that this was a reasonable request.

But then Vos started throwing everything, including the kitchen sink, at the subpoena. He said that he didn't know anything about the riot on January 6, even though a letter from Committee Chairman Bennie Thomas laid out specifically they wanted to talk about this conversation Vos had with TFG.

Vos also accused the committee of making it political by rushing it before their hearing on Wednesday and to the midterm election in general.

Lastly, Vos tried a Trump-like maneuver:

