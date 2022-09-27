Sen. Sinema Insists On 60-Vote Threshold -- For Everything!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 11:38

Lawrence O'Donnell really let Kyrsten Sinema have it after she gave an inaccurate and ahistorical speech at the McConnell Center yesterday. (Yes, that McConnell, Moscow Mitch.) She can't hold town halls in her state or even meet with constitutents, but she makes time to give a speech about how Mitch should be able to block everything he doesn't like with a 60-vote supermajority. (As if it wasn't bad enough, anyway.)

O'Donnell was not having it. He began with this statement from Sinema:

Those of you that are parents in the room know that the best thing you can do for your child is not give them everything you want, right? That is important to the United States Senate as well. We should not get everything that we want in the moment, because later, upon cooler reflection, we recognize that it has gone too far. The importance of the 60-vote threshold is to ensure that nobody gets everything that they want. That you compromise, that you find that middle ground, and by doing so, you are much more likely to pass legislation that stands the test of time. It will not be reversed when the next party gains power. That is the importance of the 60-vote threshold. read more

