Run, Kenny, Run! Texas AG Flees Subpoena In Abortion Rights Suit

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 12:10 Hits: 4

Run, Kenny, run! The laws don't apply to 1) a Republican 2) Texas attorney general 3) who's already been indicted for fraud! Via Bloomberg News:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home with his wife on Monday to avoid being served a subpoena in a legal battle over funding for abortions, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

A process server was attempting to serve Paxton with a subpoena for a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Austin. Several abortion rights organizations are seeking a court order barring state officials from pursuing criminal charges against their employees should they resume funding out-of-state abortions for Texas residents.

Ernesto Martin Herrera, who was tapped to deliver the subpoena, said in the affidavit that he arrived at the Paxton residence at 8:28 a.m. on Monday and a woman who identified herself as Angela Paxton answered the door and informed him that her husband was on the phone inside, but was in a “hurry to leave.”