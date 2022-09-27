Run, Kenny, Run! Texas AG Flees Subpoena In Abortion Rights Suit

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
Run, Kenny, run! The laws don't apply to 1) a Republican 2) Texas attorney general 3) who's already been indicted for fraud! Via Bloomberg News:
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home with his wife on Monday to avoid being served a subpoena in a legal battle over funding for abortions, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.
A process server was attempting to serve Paxton with a subpoena for a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Austin. Several abortion rights organizations are seeking a court order barring state officials from pursuing criminal charges against their employees should they resume funding out-of-state abortions for Texas residents.
Ernesto Martin Herrera, who was tapped to deliver the subpoena, said in the affidavit that he arrived at the Paxton residence at 8:28 a.m. on Monday and a woman who identified herself as Angela Paxton answered the door and informed him that her husband was on the phone inside, but was in a “hurry to leave.”
Isn't it ironic? Don't you think? After all, Ken wants to indict women who run from the state to have an abortion elsewhere. It's scary when other people are telling you what to do, isn't it, Ken?
