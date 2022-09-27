Florida Braces For Category 3 Hurricane Ian

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 12:45 Hits: 3

Via CNN, this morning's update on Hurricane Ian:

Rapidly intensifying Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning while on its trek toward Florida, where residents in some coastal areas are already evacuating.

The hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar del Rio Province of Cuba at 4:30 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said.

The region is enduring significant wind and storm surge, which could raise water levels by as much as 14 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of Cuba, the hurricane center said.