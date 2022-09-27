Newt Gingrich Attacks Fetterman's Tattoo Tribute To Johnny Cash

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 14:02 Hits: 4

Newt Gingrich, one-time Speaker of the House of Representatives and current maggot on the rotting corpse of democracy, had a curious choice for his latest attack on John Fetterman's tattoos, Gingrich seemingly oblivious to the Trent Reznor/Nine Inch Nails song made even more famous by Johnny Cash just before his death.

Source: Newsweek

Twitter users saw Johnny Cash and Newt trending on the social media platform on Monday after former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, a Republican, questioned John Fetterman's, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, tattoo.

"Why would Pennsylvania democratic senate candidate john fetterman have a tattoo saying 'i will make you hurt'?" read a tweet published by Gingrich.

The tattoo in question references lyrics from the song "Hurt," which was first released by Nine Inch Nails in 1994, and later covered and released in 2002 by country singer Johnny Cash.