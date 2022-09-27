Trey Gowdy: Fascism Is 'The Center' If People Vote For It

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 15:50 Hits: 5

Former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy, who chaired the House Select Committee on Benghazi, re-categorized fascism as a 'center' party after Giorgia Meloni won election in Italy.

Special Report with Bret Baier discussed the election of Giorgia Meloni, and the Republicans focused on attacking the media for not giving her enough props.

Baier turned to Gowdy and said the media could have hailed her for being the first female PM in Italy but instead chose to focus on her political beliefs. (Because we take women seriously, maybe?)

Gowdy, now a Fox News host, agreed and was upset that the New York Times focused on the "hard right" anti-immigrant and anti-gay beliefs of

Meloni's "Brothers of Italy" Party.

Gowdy then consciously pivoted to protect the MAGA cult from similar comparisons.

"I guess what I'm wondering is if you're winning elections. If you are what the people want, at what point does that become the center? Who gets to say what is far-right or hard-right?" Gowdy said.

A political party's stated beliefs are what categorizes them as either far-right, or center-left, conservative or progressive. Gowdy knows this all too well.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/trey-gowdy-claims-fascism-becomes-center