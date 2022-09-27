Video Shows Roger Stone Day Before 2020 Election: 'Shoot To Kill'

Articles

Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Clips from the documentary "A Storm Foretold" are expected to be featured during this week's January 6 hearing on the Capitol insurrection. Roger Stone, who former President Donald Trump pardoned, told a documentary crew a day just before the 2020 election that he was ready to "get right to the violence."

“Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” the longtime Trump ally can be heard saying in footage obtained by CNN. “Shoot to kill. See an Antifa? Shoot to kill. Fuck ’em. Done with this bullshit.”

The CNN video footage shows Stone as an early proponent of contesting the election – even before the results were in, which means that violence was a possibility months before January 6.

Via CNN:

In a second clip of the documentary, also obtained by CNN, Stone said that Trump should prematurely claim victory on election night 2020. “I really do suspect it’ll still be up in the air. When that happens, the key thing to do is to claim victory. Possession is nine tenths of the law, no we won,” Stone said on November 1, 2020, according to the footage. read more

