Eric Bolling Blasts Tucker As A Stooge For Russian Propaganda

Former disgraced Fox News host, now at Newsmax, Eric Bolling blasted Tucker Carlson for allowing the sociopath Vladimir Putin to use him for Russian propaganda.

Bolling was in a tizzy fearmongering a nuclear war when he took aim at Tuckems.

Bolling told his audience that they should reach out to Tucker Carlson and tell him to "stand down."

"Turns out Russia's state media are using clips of Fox News Tucker Carlson to support Vladimir Putin's war efforts in Ukraine," Bolling said.

“Last Thursday, Tucker Carlson again blamed Ukraine for starting the war, although Russia invaded her, and he continues to claim America should cut off all funds and military support to Ukraine.”

As much as I can't stand either commentator or network, it's good that somebody from the far-right calls out Carlson's infatuation with Russia.

