Kari Lake Says She 'Can Relate' To Fascist Giorgia Meloni

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 17:24 Hits: 4

Conservatives have been having a meltdown over President Joe Biden calling out the semi-fascism that has formed with MAGA Republicans. But then, they have openly praised Giorgia Meloni's disturbing victory in a general election in Italy. She will be Italy's first female prime minister, and she's a neo-fascist.

It's like they're telling on themselves. Biden wasn't speaking to all Republicans. He was speaking to the MAGA Republicans. People like Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, for example.

Lake was on Tucker Carlson Tonight to talk about how "excited" she is over the recent election in Italy, praising and comparing herself to neo-fascist Giorgia Meloni. "This is somebody I can relate to," Lake said.

She said that when she looked into Meloni at first, she read that "she's a fascist and "she's a racist." Lake could identify with her, she said, because if you're not being attacked in that fashion, then "you're probably not truly representing the people of your country."

She's just shameless:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/kari-lake-says-she-can-relate-fascist