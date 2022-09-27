The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dr. Oz Gives Fetterman A New Slogan - For Free

Yet another unforced error from the campaign of Mehmet Oz. They thought they were ridiculing the 6'8" goatee and hoodie-wearing Fetterman but instead forgot to notice the "cool factor" of having someone who doesn't look anything like all the other U.S. Senators now in office.

Source: Huffington Post

Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz may have given Democratic rival John Fetterman yet another unintentional gift ― this time with a supposed insult that sounds more like a compliment, especially in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, often wears a hoodie ― something Oz seems to find unacceptable, albeit for a curious reason.

“When he dresses like that, it’s not an accident,” Oz said on the “Ruthless” podcast last week. “He’s kicking authority in the balls. He’s saying, ‘I’m the man. I’ll show those guys who’s boss.’”

The comments were shared on Twitter by PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/dr-oz-gives-fetterman-new-slogan-free

