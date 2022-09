Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

The Congressional Workers Union announced on Monday via Twitter that the office of Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., has won their union election – the first one to do so on the Hill.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/27/1125257131/congress-staff-union-election-win-andy-levin