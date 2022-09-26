The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mollie Hemingway Stokes Nuclear War Fears To Defend Trump

On Fox News' Media Buzz, Fox News contributor and The Federalist writer Mollie Hemingway was aghast that other media outlets would cover Letitia James' lawsuit against Trump, when there is an impending nuclear war with Russia brewing.

I kid you not.

Of all the many ways Republicans continually try and downplay and dismiss all of Trump's many crimes, this one takes the cake.

Howard Kurtz opened up his program by bashing MSNBC and other outlets [unlike their own] for intensely scrutinizing the New York AG's lawsuit against Trump.

Hemingway was first up and was so glad that Kurtz played snippets of MSNBC's coverage of the James presser.

"First off, I just want to say I'm so glad you showed what happened in the coverage this week," she said. "Where we have a looming problem, globally of a potential nuclear war breaking out, and even that wasn't enough to keep the media from moving quickly to this very politicized lawsuit from a very politicized person -- did promise that she would go after Trump..." Hemingway said.

Yes, Putin threatened to use nukes if Russia's territorial integrity was threatened. Is anyone invading Russia? Of course not.

