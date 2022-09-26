We’re Back With A Great New Candidate: Sarahana Shrestha

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 September 2022

In June’s New York primary, Hudson Valley progressive champion Sarahana Shrestha defeated long-time incumbent Kevin Cahill, a garden variety political hack and careerist who had been in office nearly 30 years.

The 103rd Assembly District includes parts of Ulster and Duchess counties, including Kingston, Woodstock, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, New Paltz and Gardiner. Sarahana, a Nepali immigrant, is the Ulster County co-chair for the Mid-Hudson Valley chapter of Democratic Socialists of America and she campaigned vigorously on a solid working class platform, from universal healthcare and affordable housing to replacing dependence on expensive corporate fossil fuels with lower cost renewable energy.

It was a shock when, though tremendously outspent, she beat Cahill, 7,784 (51.7%) to 7,274 (48.3%), in the highest turn-out in the state, one of just 3 contests where a challenger displaced an incumbent. “The success of this race in November,” she said, “will prove that leftist electoral organizing can win in more than just big cities, including in a district like the 103rd, where voters without party affiliation is a norm. In New York, our win will pave the way for statewide power towards policies and budget priorities that the everyday working class New Yorkers desperately need.”

