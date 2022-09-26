Court Records: Favre Went Back For Seconds For Football Facility

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 12:23 Hits: 5

After Brett Favre siphoned off millions of dollars in Mississippi welfare money for a volleyball stadium, he went back two years later asking for more, according to new court documents. Via the Associated Press:

The governor at the time, Republican Phil Bryant, texted in 2019 with Favre, who wanted to build an indoor practice facility for the University of Southern Mississippi’s football team. Bryant told him federal money for children and low-income adults is “tightly controlled” and “improper use could result in violation of Federal Law.”

Text messages between Bryant and Favre are in court documents filed Friday by Bryant’s lawyers, which seek to show the governor was willing to help Favre raise private money for the volleyball facility starting in 2017 and was unaware for more than two years that welfare money was going to the project.

Mississippi’s largest-ever public corruption case has ensnared several people, including a pro wrestler whose drug rehab was funded with welfare money.