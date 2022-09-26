Don Jr Stumping For Tudor Dixon Is An Entire Midlife Crisis

Articles

Donald Trump Jr. was campaigning in Michigan for MAGA candidate for Governor Tudor Dixon, who has her own set of problems. She wants to ban porn, but she's been in a soft porn film. Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to mock the horrifying incident the Democratic incumbent had to endure.

She's crass, and she lacks the empathy gene, so of course, she secured former President Donald Trump's endorsement. So, Junior went to Michigan to throw his support behind Dixon, but he's very much like his father, so he made it all about him.

Junior launched a rant about the FBI search warrant executed on Mar-a-Lago, saying that he "is still trying to figure out" how the FBI can say that the documents at Mar-a-Lago were sensitive since they released a photo of the cover sheets on the floor.

Yes, he really is that stupid. I realize that he's suffering from drug addiction, but do we all have to suffer, too? OK, but to dumb it down for Blowie McBlowerson, the covers of the documents aren't sensitive. It's what's inside that contains our country's valuable secrets. And some of them were empty. I'd like to know what happened to those.

